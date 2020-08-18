Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD) Shares Sold by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD) by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,561,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 804,265 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned 1.27% of Nomad Foods worth $54,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 609.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Nomad Foods by 166.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nomad Foods during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the second quarter valued at about $70,000. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NOMD stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.91. The company had a trading volume of 50,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,262. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 0.81. Nomad Foods Ltd has a 1-year low of $14.08 and a 1-year high of $25.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.57.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $599.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.27 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods Ltd will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NOMD. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.13.

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

