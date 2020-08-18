Nord/LB Analysts Give Brenntag (FRA:BNR) a €49.00 Price Target

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) has been assigned a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective by research analysts at Nord/LB in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 7.58% from the stock’s previous close.

BNR has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on Brenntag and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Warburg Research set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on Brenntag and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on Brenntag and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Baader Bank set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on Brenntag and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Brenntag and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brenntag has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €52.91 ($62.24).

BNR stock opened at €53.02 ($62.38) on Tuesday. Brenntag has a 12-month low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 12-month high of €56.25 ($66.18). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €51.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is €44.71.

Brenntag AG, a chemical distribution company, purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company also provides value added services. It serves customers in various end-market industries, such as adhesives, paints, oil and gas, food, water treatment, personal care, and pharmaceuticals.

