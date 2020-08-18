Nordex SE (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nordex SE (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 884,800 shares, an increase of 18.6% from the March 15th total of 745,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 804.4 days.

Shares of Nordex stock opened at $12.65 on Tuesday. Nordex has a fifty-two week low of $6.05 and a fifty-two week high of $14.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.98.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NRDXF shares. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Nordex to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. HSBC raised shares of Nordex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Societe Generale raised shares of Nordex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nordex in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nordex in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nordex presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

About Nordex

Nordex SE, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes multi-megawatt onshore wind turbines worldwide. It also provides project development services, as well as acquires rights and creates the infrastructure required to construct wind power systems at suitable locations. In addition, the company offers planning, delivery, installation, and commissioning of various electrical and technical automation systems, as well as the infrastructural measures required for wind turbines.

