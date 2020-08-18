Nordex’s (NRDXF) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

Nordex (OTCMKTS:NRDXF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at Citigroup in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nordex in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Nordex to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nordex in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. HSBC upgraded Nordex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Nordex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of NRDXF remained flat at $$12.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.51 and its 200-day moving average is $9.98. Nordex has a fifty-two week low of $6.05 and a fifty-two week high of $14.27.

About Nordex

Nordex SE, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes multi-megawatt onshore wind turbines worldwide. It also provides project development services, as well as acquires rights and creates the infrastructure required to construct wind power systems at suitable locations. In addition, the company offers planning, delivery, installation, and commissioning of various electrical and technical automation systems, as well as the infrastructural measures required for wind turbines.

