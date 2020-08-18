Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The shipping company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nordic American Tanker had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 11.32%.

Shares of Nordic American Tanker stock opened at $4.42 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.16. The company has a market cap of $663.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Nordic American Tanker has a 1 year low of $1.66 and a 1 year high of $9.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Nordic American Tanker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.10%. Nordic American Tanker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -800.00%.

NAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI downgraded Nordic American Tanker from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nordic American Tanker from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nordic American Tanker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nordic American Tanker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

Nordic American Tanker Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 33 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

