Northern Star Resources (OTCMKTS:NESRF) Stock Price Up 4.8%

Shares of Northern Star Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:NESRF) traded up 4.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.69 and last traded at $10.69, 18,335 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 171% from the average session volume of 6,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.20.

NESRF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Northern Star Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Northern Star Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.61 and its 200 day moving average is $9.06.

Northern Star Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NESRF)

Northern Star Resources Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, processing, and sale of gold deposits in Australia. The company primarily holds interests in the Jundee, Kundana, Kanowna Belle, Paulsens, and South Kalgoorlie projects located in Western Australia; and the Central Tanami project situated in the Northern Territory.

