Northwest Bancshares Inc. Buys 3,872 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,276 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,872 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Bruderman Asset Management LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 8.5% during the second quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 28,186 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 20.6% during the first quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 6,718 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 10.2% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Home Depot by 0.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 412,064 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $76,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in Home Depot by 0.5% during the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 48,094 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,980,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total transaction of $4,246,707.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,405 shares in the company, valued at $12,840,668.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot stock traded down $3.24 on Tuesday, hitting $285.00. 6,868,258 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,340,875. The firm has a market cap of $306.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.17. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $290.58.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

A number of research analysts have commented on HD shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $261.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Home Depot from $231.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, CSFB increased their price objective on Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.03.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

