Northwest Bancshares Inc. Buys New Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 101,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,791,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 1.6% of Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 60,566.7% in the 1st quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 27,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 27,255 shares during the period. S&T Bank PA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $9,021,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 52.6% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.2% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 95,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after acquiring an additional 13,955 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.55. The stock had a trading volume of 6,147,305 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.44.

