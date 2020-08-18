Northwest Bancshares Inc. Grows Stock Position in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 19.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,891 shares during the period. Coca-Cola comprises about 1.2% of Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $4,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,336,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,360,635,000 after acquiring an additional 5,199,670 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 183,307,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,185,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,004 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 102,693,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,544,177,000 after acquiring an additional 10,308,917 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,112,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,390,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,959 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,240,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,792,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

KO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cfra lowered their price objective on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.05.

Shares of KO stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.42. 9,824,357 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,287,049. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.60. Coca-Cola Co has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $60.13.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.73%.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 37,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $1,809,514.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 82,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,977,421.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $19,368,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,199,461.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 836,439 shares of company stock worth $40,380,407. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Article: Beta

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.