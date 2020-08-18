Northwest Bancshares Inc. Invests $2.44 Million in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 70,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,439,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFF. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 159,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,073,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the first quarter worth about $232,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. GenWealth Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 9,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV increased its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 38,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares US Preferred Stock ETF alerts:

NASDAQ PFF traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $36.56. 4,785,813 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,580,578. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $23.85 and a 12 month high of $38.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.78.

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.