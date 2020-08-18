Northwest Bancshares Inc. Purchases 1,763 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 110.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,844,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,706,000 after buying an additional 5,695,438 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $883,399,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,906,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,143,909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565,654 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1,607.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 2,817,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652,917 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,945,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541,810 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.72 on Tuesday, reaching $340.00. 1,634,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,508,651. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $220.28 and a 1-year high of $340.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $324.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $302.76.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.