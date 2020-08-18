Northwest Bancshares Inc. Purchases 40,523 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 89.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,575 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,523 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 186.0% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 53.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.69 per share, with a total value of $2,969,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

T stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.79. 21,895,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,256,934. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.71. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $40.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.98%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Scotiabank raised their target price on AT&T from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on AT&T from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.16.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

