Northwest Bancshares Inc. Purchases 6,181 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 420.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,181 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,080.0% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 42.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $2.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $277.97. The stock had a trading volume of 23,241,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,726,617. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $164.93 and a 52 week high of $278.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $261.46 and its 200 day moving average is $228.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.424 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

