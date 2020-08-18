Northwest Bancshares Inc. Raises Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 41.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,367 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 17,212 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 283,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,909 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in Pfizer by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 583,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,084,000 after buying an additional 66,038 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth $3,459,000. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 22.5% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 699,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,871,000 after purchasing an additional 128,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.7% during the second quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 99,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. 70.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.36. 10,181,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,007,848. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $40.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.63.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.53%.

In other news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock purchased 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.55 per share, for a total transaction of $501,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total value of $78,799.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,492.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PFE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, July 20th. TheStreet raised Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on Pfizer from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. ValuEngine lowered Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Pfizer from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.95.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

See Also: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.