NovaPoint Capital LLC Has $9.09 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

NovaPoint Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 6.8% of NovaPoint Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 591.2% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 76,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,695,000 after purchasing an additional 65,444 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 25,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV now owns 52,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $340.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,634,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,508,651. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $220.28 and a 52 week high of $340.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $324.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $302.76.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

