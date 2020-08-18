Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) is Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s 7th Largest Position

Saratoga Research & Investment Management lessened its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,187,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333,722 shares during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S accounts for about 4.9% of Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Saratoga Research & Investment Management owned approximately 0.05% of Novo Nordisk A/S worth $77,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,176,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,017,000 after buying an additional 281,520 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,325,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,568,000 after purchasing an additional 236,863 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 824.4% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 250,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,080,000 after purchasing an additional 223,404 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,162,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,191,000 after buying an additional 146,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,543,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,937,000 after buying an additional 140,035 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

NVO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, May 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Novo Nordisk A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.00.

Shares of NYSE:NVO traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.50. 18,631 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,060,806. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.43. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $48.60 and a 12 month high of $68.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.7826 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 30.08%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Featured Article: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.