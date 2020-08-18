NTV Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

NTV Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $90.77. 10,457,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,257,506. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.14. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $125.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 52.93 and a beta of 1.25.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $529,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Chevron from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Chevron from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.79.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

