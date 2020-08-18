Nuance Communications (NUAN) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/13/2020 – Nuance Communications was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Nuance provides voice recognition and natural language understanding solutions. They work with companies around the world, from banks and hospitals to airlines, telecommunications carriers, and automotive manufacturers and suppliers, who use their solutions and technologies to create better experiences for their customers and their users by enhancing the users’ interaction and increasing productivity and customer satisfaction. They offer their customers high accuracy in automated speech recognition, natural language understanding capabilities, dialog and information management, biometric speaker authentication, text-to-speech, optical character recognition capabilities, and domain knowledge, along with professional services and implementation support. In addition, our solutions increasingly utilize our innovations in artificial intelligence, including cognitive sciences and machine learning to create smarter, more natural experiences with technology. “

8/13/2020 – Nuance Communications was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/12/2020 – Nuance Communications was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Nuance provides voice recognition and natural language understanding solutions. They work with companies around the world, from banks and hospitals to airlines, telecommunications carriers, and automotive manufacturers and suppliers, who use their solutions and technologies to create better experiences for their customers and their users by enhancing the users’ interaction and increasing productivity and customer satisfaction. They offer their customers high accuracy in automated speech recognition, natural language understanding capabilities, dialog and information management, biometric speaker authentication, text-to-speech, optical character recognition capabilities, and domain knowledge, along with professional services and implementation support. In addition, our solutions increasingly utilize our innovations in artificial intelligence, including cognitive sciences and machine learning to create smarter, more natural experiences with technology. “

8/11/2020 – Nuance Communications had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock.

8/7/2020 – Nuance Communications had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $31.00 to $33.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2020 – Nuance Communications was downgraded by analysts at Cfra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/6/2020 – Nuance Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $33.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/6/2020 – Nuance Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $27.00 to $33.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2020 – Nuance Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $25.00 to $36.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/23/2020 – Nuance Communications was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/20/2020 – Nuance Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $23.00 to $30.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/16/2020 – Nuance Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $30.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/15/2020 – Nuance Communications was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/29/2020 – Nuance Communications is now covered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

6/23/2020 – Nuance Communications was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

NUAN stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.43. The stock had a trading volume of 48,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,520,717. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.51, a PEG ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.05. Nuance Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.51 and a twelve month high of $30.07.

Get Nuance Communications Inc alerts:

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $338.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.40 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Nuance Communications Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nuance Communications news, SVP Arthur G. Giterman sold 5,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $116,697.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 99,904 shares in the company, valued at $2,097,984. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Daniel David Tempesta sold 2,833 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $72,241.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 519,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,254,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,990 shares of company stock worth $362,903. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUAN. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $323,893,000. Eminence Capital LP increased its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 256.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 10,482,502 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $265,260,000 after purchasing an additional 7,542,525 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,576,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,830,044 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,047,000 after purchasing an additional 143,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,569,868 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.