Nxt (NXT) Price Hits $0.0135 on Top Exchanges

Nxt (CURRENCY:NXT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. Nxt has a market capitalization of $13.52 million and $774,688.00 worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Nxt has traded up 8.3% against the dollar. One Nxt coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0135 or 0.00000113 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00036150 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00026671 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00013825 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001480 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00005574 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00012476 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00008828 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00006814 BTC.

About Nxt

NXT is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. The Reddit community for Nxt is /r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nxt’s official website is www.jelurida.com/nxt. Nxt’s official message board is nxtforum.org. Nxt’s official Twitter account is @NxtCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nxt

Nxt can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

