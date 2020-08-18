OAX (OAX) Price Hits $0.17 on Major Exchanges

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One OAX token can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00001434 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, OAX has traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar. OAX has a market capitalization of $12.96 million and $694,660.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001401 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00039309 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005008 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $665.21 or 0.05524497 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002966 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00004598 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003623 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00046367 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00014195 BTC.

OAX Token Profile

OAX is a token. It launched on June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,071,494 tokens. The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation. The official website for OAX is oax.org.

OAX Token Trading

OAX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

