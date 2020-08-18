Observer Reaches Market Cap of $10.08 Million (OBSR)

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. Observer has a total market capitalization of $10.08 million and $594,930.00 worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Observer has traded down 3.1% against the dollar. One Observer coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges including Coinsuper and Crex24.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008318 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00139423 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.95 or 0.01826665 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.23 or 0.00192912 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000912 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000245 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00136015 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Observer Coin Profile

Observer’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,296,917,316 coins. The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR. Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1. Observer’s official website is www.obsr.org.

Buying and Selling Observer

Observer can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Observer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Observer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Observer using one of the exchanges listed above.

