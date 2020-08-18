Obyte Price Up 3.8% Over Last 7 Days (GBYTE)

Obyte (CURRENCY:GBYTE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. Obyte has a total market capitalization of $20.87 million and approximately $15,197.00 worth of Obyte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Obyte coin can now be purchased for about $27.69 or 0.00231644 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, UPbit and Bittrex. During the last seven days, Obyte has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003241 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000118 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000275 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001275 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEXON (DXN) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001942 BTC.

About Obyte

GBYTE is a coin. It was first traded on December 25th, 2016. Obyte’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 753,681 coins. Obyte’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Obyte is /r/byteball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Obyte is medium.com/byteball. Obyte’s official website is obyte.org.

Obyte Coin Trading

Obyte can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: UPbit, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obyte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Obyte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Obyte using one of the exchanges listed above.

