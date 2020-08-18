ODUWA (OWC) Trading 2.5% Higher Over Last Week

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One ODUWA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00002477 BTC on exchanges including P2PB2B and Crex24. ODUWA has a market capitalization of $1.24 million and approximately $48,981.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ODUWA has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00048135 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12,043.10 or 1.00358250 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002285 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000911 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000619 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00167871 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001343 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000060 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004533 BTC.

About ODUWA

OWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io. ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin. The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin.

Buying and Selling ODUWA

ODUWA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

