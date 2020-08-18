OKCash (OK) One Day Trading Volume Hits $15,541.00

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. OKCash has a market capitalization of $2.92 million and approximately $15,541.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OKCash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0384 or 0.00000319 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, OKCash has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00048169 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12,246.19 or 1.01703635 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002323 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000607 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00167895 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001337 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000060 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00004564 BTC.

About OKCash

OKCash (OK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 76,063,555 coins. The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for OKCash is okcash.co. OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for OKCash is okcashtalk.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “OK Specs Released: Nov 24th 2014PoW Ended at block: 33,186Total coins at the end of Pow/Pos Hybrid Period: 36,297,000 OKCashMax Cap: 105,000,000 OKCashFull POS started: Dec 9th 2014Proof of StakeStake Rewards: 69% 1st Year (block 531,257)| 20% 2nd (block 1,022,514) | 10% 3rd (block 1,523,771)| 6% 4th Year on wardsPoS Min Stake Time: 8 hrTransactions: 10 confirmationsStakes: 64 confirmationsBlock Time: 72 seconds average block time.Rpcport: 6969Port: 6970Test ports: ( RPCport 7979 ) ( Port 7980 ) “

OKCash Coin Trading

OKCash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OKCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

