OMG Network Price Tops $2.83 (OMG)

OMG Network (CURRENCY:OMG) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 18th. One OMG Network token can currently be bought for approximately $2.83 or 0.00023697 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, OMG Network has traded 73.6% higher against the US dollar. OMG Network has a total market cap of $397.15 million and $272.33 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network Token Profile

OMG Network (CRYPTO:OMG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

OMG Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

