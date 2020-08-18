Omni (OMNI) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $6,499.00

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded up 63% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. Omni has a market cap of $2.62 million and $6,499.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Omni coin can currently be purchased for about $4.66 or 0.00038766 BTC on major exchanges including Poloniex, Bittrex, C-CEX and Cryptohub. During the last seven days, Omni has traded 151.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Omni Profile

OMNI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,028 coins and its circulating supply is 562,712 coins. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here. Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org. Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Omni

Omni can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Bittrex, Cryptohub and C-CEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

