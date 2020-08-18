On.Live Reaches Market Capitalization of $348,238.43 (ONL)

On.Live (CURRENCY:ONL) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. In the last seven days, On.Live has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. On.Live has a total market capitalization of $348,238.43 and approximately $687.00 worth of On.Live was traded on exchanges in the last day. One On.Live token can currently be purchased for about $0.0161 or 0.00000134 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex and Livecoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get On.Live alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001402 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00039380 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00004968 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $664.62 or 0.05533343 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004408 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003676 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00046599 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00014191 BTC.

About On.Live

On.Live (ONL) is a token. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. On.Live’s total supply is 59,725,382 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,622,303 tokens. On.Live’s official Twitter account is @on_live. On.Live’s official website is on.live. The Reddit community for On.Live is /r/onlivetv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

On.Live Token Trading

On.Live can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as On.Live directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire On.Live should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase On.Live using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for On.Live Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for On.Live and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.