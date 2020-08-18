Ooma (OOMA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Ooma has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at 0.21-0.30 EPS and its Q2 2021

After-Hours guidance at 0.06-0.09 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $40.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.89 million. Ooma had a negative net margin of 9.58% and a negative return on equity of 35.97%. On average, analysts expect Ooma to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ooma alerts:

Shares of OOMA stock opened at $17.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $388.74 million, a P/E ratio of -24.43 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Ooma has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $19.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.43.

OOMA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Ooma in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Ooma from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ooma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.67.

In related news, Director Russell Mann sold 3,100 shares of Ooma stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total value of $42,501.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,226.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James A. Gustke sold 2,739 shares of Ooma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $46,563.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 106,929 shares in the company, valued at $1,817,793. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,684 shares of company stock valued at $869,894 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.19% of the company’s stock.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart cloud-based SaaS platform serves as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services. Its business and residential solutions deliver PureVoice high-definition voice quality, advanced functionality, and integration with mobile devices; and platform helps to create smart workplace and homes by offering communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications.

Recommended Story: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Ooma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ooma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.