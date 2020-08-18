Orchid Island Capital Inc (NYSE:ORC) Short Interest Up 28.4% in May

Orchid Island Capital Inc (NYSE:ORC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,300,000 shares, a growth of 28.4% from the May 14th total of 2,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

ORC opened at $5.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.38 million, a PE ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.57. Orchid Island Capital has a 52-week low of $1.53 and a 52-week high of $6.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 61.31 and a current ratio of 61.31.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.57. Research analysts forecast that Orchid Island Capital will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.17%. This is a boost from Orchid Island Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.72%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ORC. ValuEngine cut Orchid Island Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Orchid Island Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut Orchid Island Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Orchid Island Capital in the first quarter worth $30,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Orchid Island Capital in the first quarter worth $30,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Orchid Island Capital in the first quarter worth $33,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 400.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Orchid Island Capital in the second quarter worth $65,000. 39.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Orchid Island Capital

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS are backed primarily by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS; and structured Agency RMBS, including collateralized mortgage obligations, interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

