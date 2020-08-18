Origin Sport Price Up 4.7% Over Last 7 Days (ORS)

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. Origin Sport has a total market capitalization of $1.82 million and $544,521.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Origin Sport has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar. One Origin Sport token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008381 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000628 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000132 BTC.

POPCHAIN (PCH) traded down 48.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Blacknet (BLN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ORS Group (ORS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000135 BTC.

About Origin Sport

Origin Sport (ORS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2018. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 tokens. Origin Sport’s official message board is medium.com/origin-sport. Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Origin Sport is www.originsport.io. The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Origin Sport

Origin Sport can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Sport should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Origin Sport using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

