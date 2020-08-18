O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF (NYSEARCA:OGIG) Trading 1.7% Higher

O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF (NYSEARCA:OGIG) shares traded up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $41.49 and last traded at $41.42, 118,414 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 31% from the average session volume of 170,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.74.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.96.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF stock. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF (NYSEARCA:OGIG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

