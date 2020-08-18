Osmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:OSMT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:OSMT) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 871,900 shares, a drop of 58.3% from the July 30th total of 2,090,000 shares. Approximately 7.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 599,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OSMT shares. BidaskClub lowered Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.70.

Get Osmotica Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSMT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $152,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 168.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 7,713 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 32,740 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,127,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after buying an additional 48,311 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

OSMT stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.18. 391,058 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,526. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.23. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.70 and a 12 month high of $9.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 3.45.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Osmotica Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 15.61% and a negative net margin of 73.47%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Osmotica Pharmaceuticals will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Osmotica Pharmaceuticals

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes specialty products that target markets with underserved patient populations. The company's promoted approved products include specialty neurology products, such as M-72 to treat ADHD; Osmolex ER for treating Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone for muscle spasms; ConZip to treat pain; and Ontinua ER for treating opioid withdrawal symptoms.

Read More: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.