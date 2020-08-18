Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) Shares Sold by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,399,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 616,259 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned 1.66% of Outfront Media worth $34,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 3.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,438,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,633,000 after purchasing an additional 519,474 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in Outfront Media in the first quarter valued at $48,961,000. ValueAct Holdings L.P. lifted its holdings in Outfront Media by 820.3% in the first quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 3,427,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054,800 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Outfront Media by 13.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,696,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,354,000 after acquiring an additional 316,748 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Outfront Media by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,452,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,057,000 after acquiring an additional 55,893 shares during the period. 96.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Outfront Media from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Outfront Media in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Outfront Media from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Imperial Capital dropped their price objective on Outfront Media from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.29.

OUT traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,777,252. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.23, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.34. Outfront Media Inc has a 52-week low of $7.07 and a 52-week high of $31.20.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.23). Outfront Media had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 2.96%. On average, equities analysts expect that Outfront Media Inc will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

