Pakcoin (PAK) Market Cap Tops $278,095.68

Pakcoin (CURRENCY:PAK) traded down 12.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 18th. Pakcoin has a total market cap of $278,095.68 and approximately $1.00 worth of Pakcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pakcoin has traded 13.4% lower against the dollar. One Pakcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000332 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

GlobalCoin (GLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Pakcoin Profile

Pakcoin (CRYPTO:PAK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 22nd, 2015. Pakcoin’s total supply is 68,594,750 coins. Pakcoin’s official Twitter account is @pakcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pakcoin’s official website is www.pakcoin.io.

Pakcoin Coin Trading

Pakcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pakcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pakcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pakcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

