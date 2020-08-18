Pamp Network (PAMP) Reaches Market Cap of $2.80 Million

Pamp Network (CURRENCY:PAMP) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. Pamp Network has a market capitalization of $2.80 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of Pamp Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Pamp Network has traded down 35.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Pamp Network token can currently be purchased for about $1.15 or 0.00009631 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pamp Network alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00039465 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00004829 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $670.05 or 0.05607193 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002886 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004200 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003734 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00046502 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pamp Network Profile

Pamp Network is a token. It was first traded on June 6th, 2020. Pamp Network’s total supply is 3,083,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,431,244 tokens. Pamp Network’s official Twitter account is @PampNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pamp Network’s official website is pamp.network.

Pamp Network Token Trading

Pamp Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pamp Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pamp Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pamp Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pamp Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pamp Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.