Pandacoin (PND) 24 Hour Volume Tops $12.00

Pandacoin (CURRENCY:PND) traded down 9.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 18th. Over the last seven days, Pandacoin has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. Pandacoin has a market cap of $1.03 million and approximately $12.00 worth of Pandacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pandacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, BX Thailand and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pandacoin Profile

Pandacoin (CRYPTO:PND) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 14th, 2014. Pandacoin’s total supply is 32,514,916,898 coins. Pandacoin’s official Twitter account is @PandaCoinPND and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pandacoin is pandacoin.tech.

Buying and Selling Pandacoin

Pandacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BX Thailand, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pandacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pandacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pandacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

