Parachute Market Cap Achieves $5.73 Million (PAR)

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 18th. Over the last week, Parachute has traded down 18.6% against the US dollar. Parachute has a total market cap of $5.73 million and approximately $601,559.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Parachute token can now be purchased for $0.0100 or 0.00000084 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Parachute alerts:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004077 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Parachute

Parachute (PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,675,605 tokens. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken. The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com.

Buying and Selling Parachute

Parachute can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Parachute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Parachute and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.