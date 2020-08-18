PARETO Rewards (PARETO) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Exchanges

PARETO Rewards (CURRENCY:PARETO) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 18th. During the last week, PARETO Rewards has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. PARETO Rewards has a total market capitalization of $110,036.37 and $2.00 worth of PARETO Rewards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PARETO Rewards token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and KuCoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PARETO Rewards alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00039454 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004699 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $661.50 or 0.05512480 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002832 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004486 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003525 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00014522 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00047099 BTC.

About PARETO Rewards

PARETO Rewards (CRYPTO:PARETO) is a token. Its launch date was November 6th, 2017. PARETO Rewards’ total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 475,629,499 tokens. PARETO Rewards’ official website is pareto.network. The Reddit community for PARETO Rewards is /r/ParetoNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PARETO Rewards’ official message board is blog.pareto.network. PARETO Rewards’ official Twitter account is @ParetoNetwork.

PARETO Rewards Token Trading

PARETO Rewards can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARETO Rewards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARETO Rewards should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PARETO Rewards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PARETO Rewards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PARETO Rewards and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.