Paxos Standard Market Cap Tops $245.24 Million (PAX)

Paxos Standard (CURRENCY:PAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 18th. Paxos Standard has a total market cap of $245.24 million and approximately $175.90 million worth of Paxos Standard was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Paxos Standard token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00008341 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including ABCC, OKCoin, Bittrex and Sistemkoin. In the last seven days, Paxos Standard has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000638 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000132 BTC.

POPCHAIN (PCH) traded 48.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Blacknet (BLN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ORS Group (ORS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000135 BTC.

About Paxos Standard

PAX is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Paxos Standard’s total supply is 249,952,065 tokens and its circulating supply is 244,951,954 tokens. Paxos Standard’s official message board is medium.com/@PaxosStandard. Paxos Standard’s official website is paxos.com/standard. Paxos Standard’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Paxos Standard Token Trading

Paxos Standard can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, CoinBene, ABCC, OKCoin, DDEX, Coinbit, KuCoin, BCEX, BitMart, C2CX, HitBTC, BigONE, Binance, CoinPlace, MXC, CoinEx, TOKOK, Bitfinex, WazirX, Crex24, CoinExchange, ZB.COM, Bittrex, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, Kyber Network, Bitrue, Bit-Z, DigiFinex, Hotbit, SouthXchange, Sistemkoin, Gate.io, P2PB2B, Iquant, FCoin, BW.com, Coinall, BitMax and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paxos Standard should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Paxos Standard using one of the exchanges listed above.

