Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 496,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,272 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of Paychex worth $37,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Paychex by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Paychex by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 44,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Paychex by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Paychex by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 50,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Paychex by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 396,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total value of $29,076,602.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,457,867.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 106,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total value of $7,774,127.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 419,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,622,340.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 616,149 shares of company stock valued at $45,164,779 in the last quarter. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $74.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.89. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.87 and a fifty-two week high of $90.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 7th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.76% and a net margin of 27.18%. The business had revenue of $915.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.67%.

PAYX has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Paychex from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on Paychex from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub cut Paychex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Cowen increased their price target on Paychex from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.17.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

