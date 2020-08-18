Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Position Boosted by Rathbone Brothers plc

Rathbone Brothers plc raised its position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 792,184 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,561 shares during the quarter. Paypal comprises 2.8% of Rathbone Brothers plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Rathbone Brothers plc owned 0.07% of Paypal worth $138,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Paypal during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Paypal by 54.3% in the first quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in Paypal by 446.4% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total value of $3,891,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 546,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,011,854.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.68, for a total value of $1,743,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,409,120.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,203 shares of company stock valued at $12,339,005 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $4.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $196.29. 6,198,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,942,279. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.21. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $82.07 and a 12-month high of $204.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PYPL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Paypal from $192.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, June 25th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Paypal from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Paypal from $171.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Paypal from $175.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.40.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

