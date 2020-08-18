Pendal Group Ltd Sells 10,864 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Pendal Group Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 37.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,343 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 10,864 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Adobe were worth $7,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 191.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,888 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,269,000 after purchasing an additional 17,004 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the software company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Wendell David Associates Inc. bought a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,711,000. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 84.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $426.00 in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. DZ Bank cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $345.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $407.43.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $11.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $463.51. 2,097,172 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,189,438. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $442.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $378.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Adobe Inc has a 52-week low of $255.13 and a 52-week high of $470.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.91.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 35.53%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,025 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.61, for a total value of $833,510.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,078,868.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 497 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.76, for a total transaction of $225,518.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,316 shares of company stock valued at $38,079,376 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

