PerkinElmer (PKI) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

PerkinElmer (NYSE: PKI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/10/2020 – PerkinElmer had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $44.00 to $45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/29/2020 – PerkinElmer had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $85.00 to $105.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/29/2020 – PerkinElmer had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $105.00 to $130.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/29/2020 – PerkinElmer had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $95.00 to $125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/29/2020 – PerkinElmer was upgraded by analysts at Cfra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/13/2020 – PerkinElmer is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

PerkinElmer stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $118.96. The stock had a trading volume of 5,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,981. The stock has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 45.23, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.43. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.91 and a 52 week high of $123.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.90.

Get PerkinElmer Inc alerts:

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $811.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.32 million. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Research analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 6.83%.

In other news, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 23,387 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total transaction of $2,755,924.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,215,893.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Barrett sold 7,552 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $756,030.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,958,450.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,090 shares of company stock worth $4,834,974 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PKI. US Bancorp DE increased its position in PerkinElmer by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,876 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 369 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,149 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,185 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

Recommended Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.