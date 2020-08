Peugeot SA (OTCMKTS:PEUGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Peugeot SA (OTCMKTS:PEUGF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,907,600 shares, an increase of 12.3% from the January 15th total of 2,589,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 29,076.0 days.

Shares of PEUGF stock remained flat at $$17.98 on Tuesday. Peugeot has a 12 month low of $9.35 and a 12 month high of $29.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.89.

About Peugeot

Peugeot SA engages in automotive, automotive equipment, and finance businesses in Europe, Eurasia, China and South-Asia, India Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. The company's Automotive segment designs, manufactures, and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles under the Peugeot, Citro├źn, Opel, Vauxhall, and DS brands.

