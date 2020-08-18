Peugeot SA (OTCMKTS:PEUGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Peugeot SA (OTCMKTS:PEUGF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,907,600 shares, an increase of 12.3% from the January 15th total of 2,589,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 29,076.0 days.

Shares of PEUGF stock remained flat at $$17.98 on Tuesday. Peugeot has a 12 month low of $9.35 and a 12 month high of $29.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.89.

Get Peugeot alerts:

About Peugeot

Peugeot SA engages in automotive, automotive equipment, and finance businesses in Europe, Eurasia, China and South-Asia, India Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. The company's Automotive segment designs, manufactures, and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles under the Peugeot, Citroën, Opel, Vauxhall, and DS brands.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Peugeot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peugeot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.