Pharma Mar SA (OTCMKTS:PHMMF) Short Interest Update

Pharma Mar SA (OTCMKTS:PHMMF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,867,300 shares, a growth of 55.7% from the June 15th total of 1,199,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 128.8 days.

OTCMKTS:PHMMF opened at $104.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.33. Pharma Mar has a 1 year low of $22.80 and a 1 year high of $155.40.

Pharma Mar, SA, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of marine-derived anticancer drugs in Spain and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Biopharmaceuticals and Consumer Chemicals. It develops and commercializes Yondelis, an antitumor agent for the treatment of advanced soft tissue sarcomas and for relapsed ovarian cancer.

