Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF) Short Interest Down 27.1% in March

Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,671,200 shares, a drop of 27.1% from the March 15th total of 31,118,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 925.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PHGUF remained flat at $$1.28 during trading on Tuesday. Pharming Group has a 52 week low of $0.83 and a 52 week high of $1.82. The stock has a market cap of $801.13 million, a PE ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.70.

Get Pharming Group alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on PHGUF. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pharming Group in a report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised Pharming Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pharming Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th.

Pharming Group Company Profile

Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and produces human therapeutic proteins for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of angioedema attacks in patients with acute hereditary angioedema (HAE) in Europe, the United States, Israel, European Union countries, Norway, Iceland, and Liechtenstein.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Pharming Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharming Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.