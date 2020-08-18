Pivot Token (PVT) Market Cap Achieves $2.17 Million

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. One Pivot Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX, Coinall and BigONE. In the last seven days, Pivot Token has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. Pivot Token has a total market capitalization of $2.17 million and approximately $246,463.00 worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008329 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00135810 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $218.89 or 0.01820454 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.19 or 0.00192902 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000912 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000245 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00136091 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Pivot Token Profile

Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 tokens. Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt. Pivot Token’s official message board is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62. Pivot Token’s official website is www.pivot.one/pc/about.

Buying and Selling Pivot Token

Pivot Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall, Binance DEX and BigONE. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pivot Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pivot Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

