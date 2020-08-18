PIVX Market Capitalization Achieves $29.73 Million (PIVX)

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. PIVX has a total market capitalization of $29.73 million and $337,930.00 worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PIVX has traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PIVX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.52 or 0.00004384 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, CoinExchange, YoBit and CryptoBridge.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00021552 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00003834 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000034 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIVX Profile

PIVX (CRYPTO:PIVX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 56,781,166 coins. PIVX’s official message board is forum.pivx.org. The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here. PIVX’s official website is www.pivx.org.

Buying and Selling PIVX

PIVX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bisq, Cryptopia, Trade By Trade, Coinroom, BiteBTC, Livecoin, Binance, Crex24, Bittrex, CryptoBridge, Coinbe, YoBit, Graviex, Upbit, LiteBit.eu and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIVX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIVX using one of the exchanges listed above.

