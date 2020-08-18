Planet 13 Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:PLNHF) Short Interest Up 12.6% in February

Planet 13 Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:PLNHF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 176,600 shares, a growth of 12.6% from the January 31st total of 156,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 238,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PLNHF. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Planet 13 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Planet 13 from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PLNHF traded up $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.01. 3,320,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 720,498. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.58. Planet 13 has a 12-month low of $0.63 and a 12-month high of $4.05.

About Planet 13

Planet 13 Holdings Inc, a cannabis company, cultivates, produces, and distributes medical and recreational cannabis in Nevada, the United States. It also operates dispensaries that provide recreational cannabis, cannabis extracts, and infused products. In addition, the company sells its products online.

