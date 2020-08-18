PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $115.72 Million Stock Holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,948,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,064 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.16% of Altria Group worth $115,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MO. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 8.1% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 6,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 243.9% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on MO shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.36.

Altria Group stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,572,056. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.56. The company has a market cap of $79.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Altria Group Inc has a 1-year low of $30.95 and a 1-year high of $52.45.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a positive return on equity of 109.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group Inc will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.91%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 79.62%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

